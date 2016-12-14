Hunstanton holds Christmas Tree festival

A record entry of 35 trees were on display at Hunstanton Town Hall in the Christmas Tree Festival organised by the Town’s Festival of Arts.

Organiser of the event – the eighth to be held at Hunstanton Town Hall – Christine Earnshaw, said: “We thought the Primary School had wonby one vote but when I opened the collecting buckets I found 12 more slips and the final result was a draw with the Scouts so we will split the prize money.

Hunstanton Christmas Tree Festival opened by the Mayor James Johnson on Friday December 9th in the Town Hall.

“The adult winner was the Allotments entry by Lisa Powell which I think children voted for because they liked the creepy crawlies and spiders!

“Other very popular trees were Royal British Legion, RSPCA, Norfolk Wildlife Trust and thePrincess and the Pea.

“Everyone was impressed with the amount of work that had been put into the Queens 90th by the Time for a Yarn group and of course the Oasis tree made from swimming floats got a lot of attention and many a photograph.

“The three choirs, Guides and Brownies, Glebe House School and the Community Choir who sang carols really added to the atmosphere as did John Harris on the opening night playing the piano while the Mayor cut the ribbon.

Christine Earnshaw (left) and Ann McKimm, organisers of the Festival.

“I am told people also donated generously into the collection boxes which is very kind. I have two new trees already booked for 2017, so I would just like to thank everyone who participated and helped to make it such a lovely event.”

