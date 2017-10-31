Hunstanton in Bloom given silver gilt accolade in finals

Hunstanton has been praised for its community gardens after receiving a silver gilt award at the Britain in Bloom finals.

Officials have said they are delighted with the award, which was announced as part of the Royal Horticultural Society’s (RHS) awards ceremony in Llandudno on Friday.

The town’s in Bloom team was handed the accolade for the coastal under 12k category.

West Norfolk mayor Carol Bower, who is chairman of Hunstanton in Bloom, said: “We are absolutely thrilled that we got a silver gilt award. We are in the category for a population of up to 12,000 and our population is just over 4,000 so we are really proud of our achievement.”

Mrs Bower said the town was particularly praised for its community involvement.

She said the work in the Esplanade Gardens was commended, which included families who have looked after a bed of flowers – known as Adopt-A-Bedders.

“The judges loved the heritage lottery work including the signage and the heritage tiles,” she added.

They loved the involvement with businesses too, Mrs Bower said.

“The team from the borough council were really supportive. It was great team work from all the volunteers.”

RHS judges visited Hunstanton and the 77 other finalists over the summer to assess each group against three key criteria: community participation, environmental responsibility and horticultural achievement.

Depending on the standard reached, a gold, silver gilt, silver or bronze medal is awarded, with a winner in each category and discretionary awards for achieving excellence in particular fields.

Roger Burnett, chairman of the RHS Britain in Bloom judges, said: “It’s a huge honour to witness how Britain in Bloom brings people together and the lengths that groups go to to make their communities clean, green and beautiful.

“We saw an incredible diversity of different planting schemes, including wildflower meadows for wildlife, community food growing and plants chosen to cope with our changing climate.”

Between them, this year’s Britain in Bloom finalists planted over a million trees, bulbs and other plants.