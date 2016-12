Hunstanton lifeboat crews were called out to tow an uncrewed dinghy back to shore yesterday morning.

The station was alerted at around 11.15am after a warden at the Titchwell Marsh reserve saw the vessel drifting offshore and could not see anyone with it.

The boat was eventually recovered around two miles off the coast, opposite the Brancaster Golf Club clubhouse. It is believed its moorings had broken.