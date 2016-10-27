Hunstanton makes Britain in Bloom shortlist

Hunstanton is set to compete for a national award in 2017 after impressing with the quality of its environmental work this summer.

The resort scooped gold in the Anglia In Bloom awards, which were presented at a ceremony last month.

And the town has now been nominated to represent the region in the coastal category of the 2017 Britain in Bloom competition.

Hunstanton is one of six entries for the awards, which were announced during a training seminar held at Otley College, near Ipswich, yesterday afternoon.

Anglia In Bloom chairman Bob Ollier said: “The standard of Bloom entries in the Anglia region was again outstanding in 2016.”

Hunstanton’s nomination caps a highly successful year for West Norfolk, where Lynn and Downham also secured gold awards in the Anglia competition.

But officials want even more communities and organisations to take part next year and are encouraging them to showcase their efforts.

A series of presentations will be made across the region over the coming months in a bid to inspire towns and villages which haven’t entered in the past to do so in 2017.

Mr Ollier said: “During our judging, we see some great examples of community projects and wonder why they are not entering.

“We want your community to showcase your proud achievements and be part of the wider Anglia in Bloom community in 2017”