Hunstanton mayor’s Sunday service

Civic leaders joined Hunstanton mayor James Johnson, councillors and representatives of community groups and organisations for a service at St Edmund’s Church followed by a reception at the Town Hall on Sunday.

Readings were made by the deputy clerk Jan Roomes and the mayor in the service conducted by Fr James Monro and Rev Sam Abramian, from the Union Church gave the address, focusing on faith and politics.

The procession to the Town Hall was led by the mayor who made his Civic Address to the gathering.

He said: “We are so lucky to live in a fantastic town like ours which has so much going for it.”

Mr Johnson sent wishes for a speedy recovery to the town clerk Lisa Powell who he said had been taken to hospital.