Hunstanton pensioner plans protest at street parking

An angry pensioner is staging a protest this weekend amid fears residents living in a Hunstanton road will lose their winter parking.

A long-standing Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) on Southend Road has seen people living in the street be able to park outside their homes for five months of the year for more than 20 years.

As one of the main roads through the town, residents aren’t allowed to park on the double yellow lines in the busy summer months, but have enjoy parking there between November 1 and Good Friday.

Now residents have been told parking is not allowed 365 days of the year, following an apparent change to the TRO by Norfolk County Council highways officials.

Residents have heard the change was made in 2015, although claim to have never been consulted or told about the move.

Now Christine Thompson, 70, and fellow Southend Road residents are holding a protest in the street on Sunday.

She has also launched a petition calling for the winter parking to be reinstated, and is hoping to hold a public meeting with North West Norfolk MP Henry Bellingham and town, borough and outgoing county councillor Richard Bird.

She said: “We have to put up with not being able to park near our homes in the summer, and now we can’t park in the winter either.

“We wait to have things done until the winter, like boiler services and maintenance, so workmen have somewhere to park, but now we won’t have that.

“I don’t drive myself, but family use the parking when visiting and I’m concerned that carers will need to as I get older.”

Mr Bird has asked highways officials to investigate what has happened to the TRO. In this month’s Town and Around magazine he said: “It would appear the old regulation that enabled residents and other people to park on double yellows in the winter months has changed. It is not clear when or if a consultation was conducted properly. I have asked and officers are now researching this.”

A county council spokesman said double yellow lines have been in place in Southend Road since the junction improvements and mini roundabout were installed in 2009/10 – and officially the road has a no waiting restriction. But she confirmed an officer was looking into the history of the case further.