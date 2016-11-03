Hunstanton Poppy Appeal launch

Hunstanton mayor James Johnson, joined the Royal British Legion, RNLI, Guides, Brownies and residents at the town’s cemetery on Saturday for the launch of the Poppy appeal.

Conducting the short service at the war graves was Fr John Bloomfield where Roy Evans recited the Exhortation and the Kohima Epitaph.

The names of the servicemen, whose graves are tended by the War Graves Commission, was read by Roy Penniston and crosses placed on graves.

MLNF16EB11001