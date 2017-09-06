Hunstanton raises Red Ensign

The Mayor of Hunstanton Adrian Winnington hoisted the Red Ensign on Hunstanton’s clifftop on Friday at 10am in support of a nationwide call from the Seafarers UK Charity and Merchant Navy Association (MNA) to raise awareness of the ongoing dependence on the nation’s seafarers.

He welcomed visitors Ian and Muriel Mitchell, of Wellingborough, Northants, who normally hoist their own flag in their home town.

He then read from a report by John Sail, the chairman of the MNA, recalling those young and old lost in 1917.

The Mayor also read a message from Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex, which said: “Too often they are the forgotten or invisible service, but by raising the Red Ensign you will ensure that at least on this day they are remembered.”