Hunstanton RNLI receive extra donation

Members of Gayton Social Club presented a cheque for £1,350 to Hunstanton Lifeboat station on Sunday 6.

The money had been raised from their Summer Family Event, which was held in the grounds of the club.

Social club members Chris Withers and Linda Ruddle presented the cheque to Hunstanton Lifeboat operation manager, Robin Rafferty.

Mr Rafferty thanked the club members and supporters on behalf of Hunstanton RNLI, and invited the group to a tour of the station.

Pictured, Chris Withers, Robin Rafferty and Linda Ruddle, along with other club members and crew members at the station. Picture SUBMITTED.