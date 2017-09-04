Hunstanton RNLI’s annual flag day is a record-breaker

More than £2,700 was raised at Hunstanton RNLI’s annual flag day on Saturday, making a record-breaking year.
The team collected £662 selling RNLI souvenirs and £2,054 was raised “thanks to incredible generosity”.
Lifeboat treasurer David Jones said: “Every penny raised will ensure that the volunteer crews of the RNLI can keep on saving lives at sea and assisting those in trouble along our coastline.”
Pictured are, Ryan Darby, Hanna Torrice with Stormy Stan. Picture: SUBMITTED.
