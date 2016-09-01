Hunstanton Rotarians give aid to Italian earthquake victims

The Rotary Club of Hunstanton and District took immediate action to respond to an international appeal for shelter boxes following the devastating earthquake in Italy last week.

Within hours of receiving an email from Shelter Box’s chief executive, Chris Warham, the club consulted its members and it was agreed that £590 would be provided so that a box could be donated to the Europe-wide effort to help displaced and distressed people.

Each shelter box contains a selection of materials, including toolkits, ropes, fixings and heavy duty tarpaulins that can be used to make emergency shelters, repair damaged buildings.

Richard Shaw, president of Hunstanton and District Rotary Club, said: “Our club was asked for help and immediately responded.”