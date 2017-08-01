Hunstanton Rotary Club on track at Norton Hill fundraiser

The Hunstanton and District Rotary Club’s annual Norton Hill fundraiser was a runaway success at the weekend with more stalls and shows than ever and record numbers coming through the gates.

Supported by the Inner Wheel club, the organisations manned new stalls including “Unlock the Door” and sponge throwing, alongside traditional favourites like the coconut shy and carousel.

NORTON HILL LIGHT RAILWAY WEEKEND FOR HUNSTANTON ROTARY CLUB David Scotney makes Jack Bacon a sugary treat

Club member David Scotney proved to be a dab hand at the candyfloss maker much to the delight of the younger visitors.

But the main event at the Snettisham site was the narrow gauge railway that takes passengers on a beautiful journey through the woods and gardens at Norton Hill and there was a permanent queue of passengers at the little station.

The trains were driven by Michael Schumann and Paul Winstone.

Adrian Evans, of the Rotary club, said: “This year we hope to beat last year’s total and raise £10,000 over the weekend.

“Brian Devlin and John Hornsby-Bates are the main organisers from the club and they have worked hard to make this bigger and better this year.

“We are supporting the Norfolk Hospice, the Magpie Riding for the Disabled Centre, the Air Ambulance which is the charity selected by Inner Wheel and Rotary Foundation this year and they will share in the proceeds from the weekend.”

The railway will open again next Saturday and Sunday, August 12 and 13, in support of the King’s Lynn Vancouver Round Table.