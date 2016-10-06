Hunstanton Rotary’s 40th anniversary do

A black-tie celebration has been held to mark the 40th anniversary of a charter being granted to the Hunstanton and District Rotary Club.

District Governor Derek Rothwell and the mayor of Hunstanton James Johnson were the guests of honour at the event at Heacham Manor last Wednesday.

Photo from left: Sue Shaw, President Richard Shaw, Inner Wheel President Coral Campbell, District Governor Derek Rothwell and Deirdre Rothwell.

In his opening speech, president Richard Shaw described the club’s three major objectives andseven smaller goals for the year ahead and thanked members and Inner Wheel for their commitment to the organisation.

He said: “Rotary is changing the world through the End Polio Now campaign, Rotary has driven the fundraising and now we are ‘this close’ to a polio free world.

Twenty-five years ago polio struck 350,000 children each year and thanks to the work of Rotary and others, there were only 74 cases last year.

“At a local level we are working with other organisations, especially Inner Wheel, and are also looking to the future with young people.

“Smithdon School is creating a bond with Rotary and an Interact Club is being formed.

“Our club is growing too, and currently one new member is joining each month. Long may it continue!”

The evening concluded with entertainment from pianist Matthew Preston who was joined for some final pieces by his former music tutor, Rotarian Mark Sexton, playing duets.