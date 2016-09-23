Hunstanton Round Table rally for charity

Fourteen members of Hunstanton Round Table embarked on their fancy dress 1,000-mile rally for charity yesterday morning.

Assembling on the Green, the five themed vehicles and drivers set off shortly after 9am for the first leg of the trip to Llandudno.

Kellys Heroes and their tank complete with water canon join the Hunstanton Rount Table rally. Photo: ELAINE BIRD www.townandaround.net MLNF16EB09222 ANL-160922-113506001

On Saturday they continue to Edinburgh, Saturday its Newcastle and they anticipate a 5pm return to Hunstanton on Sunday.

Chairman Andrew Bingham is driving the Air Ambulance vehicle dressed as Prince William and his ‘bride’ Kate is Andrew Waddison, the Minions, The Inbetweeners and a remarkable Kelly’s Heroes tank complete the line-up for the fundraising event.

Joe Bates had the original idea eight years ago and he said: “We are allowed a maximum budget of £250 to purchase and create a themed car, this is from our own money and there are points awarded, so the less you pay for the car the more points you get.

“Then you can get extra points for all the extras and so on.

At the end of the trip the winner will be announced and the cars, if they are still going (and we haven’t had a car fail yet) are sold off and that money also goes into the charity pot.”

“In the past we have raised thousands of pounds which has then been donated towards helping the special care baby unit at Kings Lynn, The Guide Dogs, Scotties Little Soldiers and various other local charities.”

You can follow the progress of the rally on Facebook – Hunstanton and District Round Table 615, and Twitter @HunstantonRT. To donate, please go to: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Hunstantonrt