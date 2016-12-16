Hunstanton’s Eboni, 14, nears £25k wheelchair appeal target

The Norfolk Masonic Lodges presents a cheque for £2,000 to Eboni Bunn on Sunday, following a matinee of Jack and the Beanstalk, at the Princess Theatre, Hunstanton.

Eboni, who is 14 and from Hunstanton, was diagnosed with hypertrophic cardio-myopathy heart defect when she was just 4 ½ which means that someday a heart transplant will be necessary.

At eight, things took a turn for the worse for Eboni as she was diagnosed with Fredrick’s ataxia, a degenerative disease that affects co-ordination.

Over the past four years, Eboni has lost a considerable amount of leg muscle; she also has scoliosis in her spine, forcing her to use a wheelchair as she cannot bear her own weight without help.

Eboni said that she remembers being able to run and walk just like other children but now has had to adjust both physically and emotionally with her condition.

She doesn’t like using a wheelchair as she feels that everybody is looking down at her which makes her feel uncomfortable.

But when Eboni was given a demonstration with a special, new wheelchair, she was able to do so much more in it, like standing up, something she hadn’t been able to do in years.

Eboni says that the demo chair gave her a sense of living, at last she felt happy and free.

She even managed to go onto the beach, something her old chair would not allow.

She knew that if she could have this special chair she could become independent and do what she wanted to do.

Eboni’s family are hoping to raise £25,000.00.

With the donation it will bring the total so far, up to £21,000.

The pantomime cast will be there to meet Eboni after the show when she is presented with her cheque at around 4.30pm.