Hunstanton’s new farmers’ market a hit

Hunstanton’s new farmers’ market has got off to a flyinig start after it was held for the first time at St Edmunds Church.

Stands were positioned on the grass outside as well as inside the church, where refreshments were also served.

There was a wonderful selection of stands, all independent businesses, sellingproducts including various types of scones, cakes (including gluten free), pork pies with a Chinese twist, a Tea Master with a selection of teas (including chocolate tea), handmade chocolate-and-fudge, award-winning chutneys, preserves, fresh fruit and vegetables, meat rubs, balsamic dressings, and venison.

Many visitors and locals enjoyed a venison burger or sausage in a roll, which were being cooked and served on the day.

Many people commented on how much they liked seeing so many people enjoyingthemselves inside the church, admiring the building, and sitting at the tables chatting with friends over a cup of tea a cake.

There was a real buzz about the place and the event on Saturday, September 24, was well supported by residents and visitors to givea great atmosphere.

The stand holders were also a lovely group of people, many of whom have already confirmed that they are returning next month.

Hunstanton Farmers’ Market will take place on the last Saturday of every month except for December, January and February, the next market will be held on Saturday, October 29. In the event of poor weather, more stands will be located inside the church.

After the event there was only compliments on the farmers’ market’s Facebook page.

Jo Munton said: “Lovely day , came home with cake, duck in hoi sin sauce pie, cupcakes, fruit n veg , fudge, scones and balsamic vinegar salad dressing! Lovely atmosphere, outside in the sunshine and inside the beautiful church . See you next month.”

Colleen Roper wrote: “We had a look around this morning it was great to see on the church green. Fantastic products the pork pies were a huge hit in our house!”

Rachel Bazeley-Smith said: “Great idea and lovely local food.”

And stallholder Andrea Green said: “We had a Fantastic day & will definitely be back next month.”

Information regarding the dates and which stands will be there can be found on the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hunstantonfarmersmarket. To inquire about booking a stall, email hunstantonfarmersmarket@gmail.com or use Facebook.