Hunstanton’s respects to the Fallen

There were a two-minute silence held on Friday in Hunstanton, with people stopping to reflect on the sacrifices made by our armed forces.

In Hunstanton High Street, Father James Monro conducted the service, Roy Evans recited the Exhortation and the Kohima Epitaph and Alf Ball played the Last Post and Reveille.

On Sunday in Hunstanton, led by the Royal British Legion, the largest Remembrance Day procession for many years marched through the town and joined the crowd gathered around the War Memorial.

Prior to the service in the Esplanade Gardens overlooking a calm sea, some 400 people applauded 92-year- old Harry Brown, the wreath layer for the Royal British Legion, who was presented with the French Legion d’Honneur last Tuesday.

Harry served with the Navy during the war on minesweepers and was at Omaha beach with the Americans during the Normandy landings.

Mayor of Hunstanton James Johnson laid the wreath on behalf of the Town Council, Paul Beal represented the West Norfolk Council.

And friends from the USAF 67 th Special Operations Squadron that is twinned with the town joined the local organisations in the laying of wreaths.