Hunstanton school children enjoy Premier League experience

Premier League Trophy visiting Hunstanton Primary School.
Many youngsters dream of lifting the Premier League trophy and pupils at Hunstanton Primary School have now had a closer look at the silverware.

The trophy was at the school last Thursday after it was chosen for the visit by the league’s Primary Stars programme.

The initiative offers a range of resources that aim to use sport to inspire youngsters’ learning.

The school was nominated by a parent for the visit, which also included a workshop with former Premier League and FA Cup final referee Chris Foy and a practical session with coaches from the Norwich City Community Sports Foundation.