Hunstanton school children enjoy Premier League experience

Many youngsters dream of lifting the Premier League trophy and pupils at Hunstanton Primary School have now had a closer look at the silverware.

The trophy was at the school last Thursday after it was chosen for the visit by the league’s Primary Stars programme.

The initiative offers a range of resources that aim to use sport to inspire youngsters’ learning.

The school was nominated by a parent for the visit, which also included a workshop with former Premier League and FA Cup final referee Chris Foy and a practical session with coaches from the Norwich City Community Sports Foundation.