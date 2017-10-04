Hunstanton school children enjoy Premier League experience

Many youngsters dream of lifting the Premier League trophy and pupils at Hunstanton Primary School have now had a closer look at the silverware.
The trophy was at the school last Thursday after it was chosen for the visit by the league’s Primary Stars programme.
The initiative offers a range of resources that aim to use sport to inspire youngsters’ learning.
The school was nominated by a parent for the visit, which also included a workshop with former Premier League and FA Cup final referee Chris Foy and a practical session with coaches from the Norwich City Community Sports Foundation.
