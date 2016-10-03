Hunstanton school hits the bullseye in Simon’s memory

Hunstanton’s Glebe House School hosted a number of local junior schools to compete for the inaugural Simon Underwood Memorial Trophy for archery.

The event was created to honour Simon Underwood, who tragically died in December 2015 at the age of 49.

Mr Underwood, whose son is a student at Glebe House, was a keen archer and had taught a range of activities at the school, in addition to being a local scout leader.

Participating schools included West Lynn Primary School, Reffley Community School and Nursery, Gayton Junior School and Glebe House School.

The tournament was won by Gayton Junior School, with Glebe House School – captained by Simon’s son, Euan – taking second place.

Christine Underwood, Simon’s widow, presented the cup to the winners.

Pictured above are participants at the memorial event. mlnf16af09254