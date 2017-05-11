Hunstanton Sea Life Sanctuary staff celebrate first ever southern stingray babies

Staff at the Sea Life Sanctuary in Hunstanton are celebrating some special arrivals following the births of the first ever southern stingray babies at the aquarium.

The mother, nicknamed Stella, arrived at the sanctuary in 2014 and has given birth to quadruplets – three males and one female.

Southern Stingray Quadruplets at Hunstanton Sea Life. Photo: SUBMITTED.

The staff had noticed she had been getting bigger in recent weeks and were very hopeful for the newborns.

Natalie Emmerson, lead aquarist at the sanctuary, said: “We couldn’t believe our eyes when we saw them – we have never had baby southern stingrays born at Hunstanton Sea Life before – we’ve been looking forward to these for some time now.

“The first we knew of the baby stingrays was when a group of visitors spotted the four little babies swimming around the ocean tank.”

The babies were gently removed from the ocean tank and are now safely inside their own tank on display, where they are already becoming a firm favourite amongst guests.

Here they can be closely watched and cared for until they are big enough to return to the ocean tank.

These births are some of the first in a line up of future births after the sanctuary recovers from the flood of 2013.