Hunstanton soap box derby next month

Entries are filling up fast for the Hunstanton Soap Box Derby and some of the teams are making great progress on their karts.

The event is on Sunday, September 17, with entertainment and scrutineering for the competitors from 10am.

Races begin at noon, and each team will have at least two timed runs down the course.

There will be entertainment throughout the day, including children’s inflatables, immersive theatre group Kidz Party Times!, and performances from the winner and runner-up of 2017 Battle of the Bands.

The soap box derby winners will be presented with their prizes at 4pm, followed by a live performance from local band Bear Club.

Ian Wallis’ team of four are hard at work on a very professional kart,

He said: “We decided to enter the soap box derby because it looks like great fun and a really good event for Hunstanton. I think that there will be a lot of people spectating that day; hopefully this will be the first of a yearly event.

“It’s an opportunity for like-minded individuals to get together and work as a team, and this can only make the sense of community greater in the town.

“Our team name ‘Ice Ice Baby’ is because the kart will look like a giant ice cream!

“What better for a seaside town?”

The Swift Swallows, Rosie and Holly Newport, are one of the younger teams to have entered.

Rosie and Holly’s dad Eric said they’ve been working hard: “We have been having great fun, the kids spent an entire day building, testing, and re-designing their own kart.

“The next day they were up and straight back out in the garden painting and tweaking their designs.

“The kids made little model go-carts at school at the end of term, and they have used what they found out from this to build their own: kind of like a scrap yard challenge.

“My only input has been to put in screws when they couldn’t: otherwise these are their own designs.”

Matthew Ambrose’s team are experienced soapbox kart racers, and are almost ready to go: “From the heart of the flat Fens, we are brothers from Wisbech who compete as the ‘Fenland Downhill Racing’ team.

“We are eagerly looking forward to the Hunstanton Soapbox Derby and preparing our racer to go faster. It’s all downhill from here!”

Rosie Djurovic, the activities co-ordinator for the Hunstanton Heritage Gardens, said: “The Hunstanton Soap Box Derby will be the grand finale of our programme of summer events, and we’re really looking forward to it – it’s great to see the progress the teams are making on their karts. It looks like we’ll have a wide range of teams and styles of karts, and some strong competition for the best decorated kart.

“If you want to enter, you’ve still got plenty of time – just book your place online before September 2, and get building.

“We’ve planned a route that will take advantage of Hunstanton’s hills, and make for some exciting races. So teams and spectators, come along and join us for this day of daredevil racing, free children’s entertainment and live music.”

Each team can have one or two drivers, but they and their kart must meet the safety requirements.

The race route will begin in Boston Square, at the top of the hill, meaning there will be no push start.

The course then takes a sharp left onto Cliff Parade, and then down the road past the cheering crowds. Racers will have to negotiate a chicane of hay bales before ending at the mini-roundabout on The Green.

Find out more, and enter online by 2 September, at www.west-norfolk.gov.uk/hunstantonevents