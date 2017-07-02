Hunstanton Soapbox Derby to be re-launched

People in Hunstanton are being encouraged to get creative this summer and help to revive one of the resort’s lost traditions.

The Soapbox Derby, a popular attraction in years gone by, is being relaunched in the town later this year.

The event has been scheduled for Sunday, September 17 and entries are now open for crews to start preparing their crafts.

The races are among a series of events organised as part of the £1.3 million project to regenerate the town’s Heritage Gardens, on which most work is expected to have been completed by today.

West Norfolk Council deputy leader Elizabeth Nockolds said: “I’m sure lots of people remember the soapbox derbies held in Hunstanton during the 1960s, 70s and 80s.

“The events were hugely popular and drew big crowds. We’re hoping that our modern version will be just as successful.

“The soapbox derby will mark the end of a fantastic summer season of events in the Hunstanton Heritage Gardens, so whether you’re building a kart to race, or just coming to watch, we do hope you’ll join us.”

Officials are planning to start the races in Boston Square, where teams will gather in the pit area, before turning onto Cliff Parade and racing to the mini-roundabout.

Activities co-ordinator Rosie Djurovic said: “We’re going to have a full day of live music, family fun, and of course, the soapbox kart races, so we want as many teams as possible to build a kart and join in.

“You’ve got plenty of time to build a fantastic kart, so register now, and get started.

“We’ll be offering a prize for the best-decorated kart, so style matters too.

“And even if you don’t win a race, every entrant will receive a special commemorative sew-on patch: we hope you’ll keep coming back year after year to the Hunstanton Soapbox Derby and build up a collection.”

Entries are priced between £10 and £15 per team of up to four people. All teams must have at least one crew member aged 18 or over.

For rules and entries, visit www.west-norfolk.gov.uk/hunstantonevents. Participants must pre-register by September 9 and all karts will have to pass scrutineering on the day before they are allowed to race.