Hunstanton statue appeal says time to pay up

The campaign to erect a larger-than-life statue of Henry Le Strange in Hunstanton is gathering pace, and the organisers are now asking for existing pledges to be turned into donations.

Led by William Searle, the chairman of the Hunstanton Chamber of Commerce, local business leaders have secured pledges of £20,000 towards the cost of the bronze statue. They hope that by raising this money locally, they can secure match-funding from other sources to meet the full cost of £40,000.

William Searle said: “Now we’re almost ready to get started, so I’m asking everyone who has made a pledge to turn it into a donation.”

The statue will be part of the £1.3million regeneration of the Hunstanton Heritage Gardens by West Norfolk Council.