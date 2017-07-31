Hunstanton to welcome Britain in Bloom officials

While groups across West Norfolk have been busy making their communities look their best for Anglia in Bloom, the Hunstanton group is preparing for a day in the national spotlight.

Officials will visit the resort next Monday, August 7, to assess its entry in the Britain in Bloom competition.

Having qualified for the national contest through the Anglia awards, the town will be assessed by Royal Horticultural Society judges in the coastal, under 12,000, category.

Borough mayor, and In Bloom committee chairman, Carol Bower said: “Our group of volunteers has once again done a fantastic job of preparing Hunstanton for the judges’ visit.

“We’re confident that the hard work of everyone involved has paid off, and that we’ve achieved the level Britain in Bloom expects.

“This isn’t the first time that Hunstanton has got through to the national stages of the competition and we’re looking forward to welcoming the judges to our beautiful town once again.

“We’re always conscious of what an honour it is to get to this stage, and we’re just hoping we can match our previous successes in the competition.”

The town’s entry will be assessed in accordance with three key criteria: horticultural achievement, community participation and environmental responsibility.

Locations including the High Street, the community orchard, Boston Square, the town hall, and the Hunstanton Heritage Gardens will form part of the judges’ tour of the town.

The results will be announced in October.