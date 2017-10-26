Hunstanton Town Council offers loo support

Councillors in Hunstanton have indicated they are willing to back a neighbouring authority’s fight to keep its public toilets open.

The future of the facility in Old Hunstanton has been under threat since borough officials outlined proposals to close it, along with sites in Lynn and Downham.

Although a borough committee called for any closure to be put on hold for a year earlier this month, the issue is still due to be the subject of a future cabinet report.

During its meeting last Friday, members of the Hunstanton town council considered a proposal for them to write a letter of support to the Old Hunstanton parish council over the issue.

But they instead decided to ask the parish if they wanted the council to support them on the matter.

Opponents of the closure idea have expressed concerns about the block’s close proximity to the lifeboat station and the lack of facilities for nearby chalet owners if it is implemented.

Another currently council-maintained block in Heacham is set to be transferred to the village’s sports and social club.