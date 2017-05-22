Hunstanton town hall scaffolding costs lower than previously thought

New scaffolding for Hunstanton’s town hall is likely to cost less than previously thought, councillors have heard.

An emergency meeting earlier this month approved a raft of measures to assess the full extent of damage to the front of the building, after they were told the structure “was at risk of falling” unless urgent action is taken.

The measures included an estimated £8,000 cost for a 10 week hire of more substantial scaffolding than the one currently in place, plus a further £400 per week after that.

But Friday’s town council meeting was told quotes received by the authority since then were lower than the initial estimate.

Richard Bird said the scaffold would be installed this week at an initial cost of £6,000, and a further £200 a week after that.

Although the final cost of repairing the building is still not known, preliminary estimates have suggested it could be around £100,000.

The cause of the damage has not been ascertained, though it happened at around the time as piledriving works on a new retirement homes complex built by McCarthy and Stone. Several other buildings were also damaged at the time.

The development near the Princess Theatre was officially opened last month.