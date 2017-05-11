Hunstanton watch manager is honoured

Watch manager Rigil Kent was presented with a community award by Hunstanton mayor James Johnson at the town’s fire station on Monday evening.

The presentation took place in the presence of his wife Sarah and two of their children, Darcey and Noah plus the station’s fire crew.

Mr Johnson said: “Rigil is a dedicated fireman who is very keen to talk about the work of the fire service and is always first to volunteer in community events like the carnival where the station bring a fire engine to the parade and loves to talk to young people about the service and the appliances.

“He regularly visits schools and invites classes to the fire station to explain the dangers of fire. He was recently awarded a long service award at Norwich Castle and was also a lifeboat man with the Hunstanton Lifeboat for many years.” Pictured are mayor James Johnson with Rigil Kent and his family.