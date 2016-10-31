‘I miss her very much,’ carer says of Heacham resident

A carer has told of her sadness after a resident with dementia died following a fall at the care home she worked at.

Nicola Bateson, a senior carer at Summerville House in Heacham, explained that she had felt the loss of 89-year-old June Markillie since her passing, during an inquest into Mrs Markillie’s death.

Miss Bateson said: “I miss her very much, she was a lovely lady. I loved having a chat with her, she liked to tell her stories about her home and about going out dancing.”

The court heard that on the morning of Saturday, April 30 this year, Mrs Markillie was downstairs in the breakfast room at Summerville House when she told Miss Bateson, who was in the room with her at the time, that she wanted to go out and do something.

Miss Bateson told the court that she had encouraged Mrs Markillie to sit down and wait a moment, and was confident that this was what she was going to do, but in a “split second” had fallen over.

Mrs Markillie was taken to hospital as she had sustained a head injury, and was made “comfortable” by medical staff until she passed away at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Wednesday, May 4.

Norfolk’s senior coroner Jacqueline Lake concluded that this was an accidental death caused by the fall which left her with head injuries.

Mrs Lake offered her sympathy to Mrs Markillie’s family and thanked Miss Bateson.