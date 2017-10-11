Iceni Academy unveils new student leaders

A new student leadership team has been appointed at the Iceni Academy in Methwold.

Final selection followed comments of parents who met the candidates during the school’s recent open evening.

Principal Stephen Plume, pictured above, left, said: “They rose to the challenge and we were delighted with the feedback from parents about all of the candidates. This year the decision has been tougher than ever before but I am very pleased with our new student leadership team.”

Pictured with him are, from left, deputy head boy Chris Bailey, head boy Josh Peacock, deputy head boy Luke Johnson, deputy head girl Jess Webb, head girl Jess Smith and the other deputy head girl Olivia Rodwell. Picture: SUBMITTED