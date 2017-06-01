Identical twins from Swaffham enjoy a pint for 95th birthday

David Smith and John Smith with a pint of Guinness.

David and John Smith, from Swaffham, were joined by family and friends in what has become tradition at the Greyhound Pub.

The duo, who have outlived their other four siblings, moved into NorseCare’s Westfields care home in the town earlier this year.

David moved in in March and John joined earlier this month.

They’ve put their long lives down to hard work and a very happy life.

The pair grew up in Coney Weston in Suffolk and went to school in Thetford before they moved to Sporle in 1940.

They have lived in the Swaffham area ever since.

Following in their father Joseph’s footsteps, the twins worked on farms all their lives and always worked together.

During the war, David ended up in hospital for nine weeks after he was blown up by a bomb while working on a field.

He was 21 at the time and suffered burns on his arms.

After they moved to Swaffham, their mum Frances became one of the main midwives in the town, helping to deliver hundreds of babies in the town.

There is a plaque in her memory at Westfields Care Home in Swaffham, where she was a resident in her later years.