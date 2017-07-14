Iliffe Media buys a new home in the heart of King’s Lynn

West Norfolk’s leading – and oldest – newspaper, the Lynn News, is moving to a smart new base in King’s Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place.

Independent publisher Iliffe Media, which acquired the Lynn News in January, has increased its investment in King’s Lynn by buying a property which will become the newspaper’s main office.

This latest investment follows several other developments this year, including: reopening the reception area at the current office at Purfleet Street, employing more staff in the editorial and advertising departments, creating more local content, introducing the West Norfolk Homes magazine to the Tuesday and Friday editions and improving the quality of paper the newspapers are printed on.

Editor Mark Leslie commented: “This is very exciting news for all of us who work for the Lynn News and our readers and customers.

“It’s great to be moving to somewhere which will enable us to continue to grow and will be designed and equipped to suit the demands of a modern media business.

“Our current location has served us well, but it is time to move on.”

The Lynn News moved to Purfleet Street in 1989, from Rollesby Road in Lynn.

Richard Parkinson, managing director of the Lynn News, said: “Under our new ownership, we’re really putting our customers and the community first and making the newspaper more accessible; in print, online and in person.

“This move underlines our long-term commitment to West Norfolk, by moving to a prime location in the heart of King’s Lynn.

“We have some work to do, because it is a 17th century building, and we are assessing what needs to be done. But we want to move in as soon as possible.

“In due course, readers and advertisers will be invited to come in and celebrate our opening.”

Mr Parkinson continued: “While the work goes on at our new location, we’ll be open for business as usual at Limes House.”

Edward Iliffe, Chief Executive of Iliffe Media, said: “We simply don’t believe in a one-size-fits-all approach to newspaper publishing.

“Like King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, the Lynn News has a proud, unique heritage. It has served the local community since 1840.

“We’re now investing in its future; in people, in products and in property.”