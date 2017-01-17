Iliffe Media completes acquisition of Lynn News from Johnston Press

Iliffe Media is delighted to confirm that it has today completed the acquisition of 13 newspaper titles and their associated websites and editions from Johnston Press.

The deal was subject to Johnston Press shareholders’ approval, which has now been granted.

The purchase comprises the following titles: Lynn News, Fenland Citizen, Diss Express, Bury Free Press, Haverhill Echo, Newmarket Journal, Suffolk Free Press, Stamford Mercury, Rutland Times, Bourne Local, Grantham Journal, Spalding Guardian, Lincs Free Press and their associated editions and websites.

The printing of these titles will transfer to Iliffe Print Cambridge from the week commencing January 23, 2017.

Ricky Allan, currently Managing Director of the Cambridge Independent, will take responsibility for the titles in Bury, Newmarket, Diss, Haverhill and Sudbury. Richard Parkinson will be the Managing Director for the acquired titles in King’s Lynn, Wisbech, Spalding, Grantham, Stamford and Rutland.

Edward Iliffe, Chief Executive of Iliffe Media, said: “We are delighted to have concluded the acquisition of these well-respected local newspapers.

“Iliffe Media, with its long heritage as an independent family-run media business, firmly believes in the future of local newspaper publishing across all platforms and we now look forward to working in a positive way with our new colleagues and the communities they serve.”

Iliffe Media was established in 2016 and began publishing the Cambridge Independent – an exciting weekly newspaper for the Cambridge region – in September. The paper has received excellent feedback for its positive approach to the community, its fresh content and high-quality design. The paper is supported by a website – cambridgeindependent.co.uk – and an app for iOS and Android platforms.

Priced at £1, the Cambridge Independent is available to subscribers for 70p a week, for which they also get free access to the app and membership of the Gourmet Society with its associated money-saving benefits.

The Iliffe family’s publishing heritage dates back to 1879.

