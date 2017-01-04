‘Impassable’ road warning over Clenchwarton homes bid

Plans for dozens of new homes in a West Norfolk village would make nearby roads “impassable” at peak times, a councillor has claimed.

The warning came after developers appealed against the decision to block development of land off Black Horse Road in Clenchwarton.

They maintain the site is suitable for development and will help to meet local housing needs.

But the village’s county councillor, Alexandra Kemp, believes the West Norfolk Council decision to refuse permission should be upheld, because of the likely impact on Black Horse Road itself.

She said: “The appeal could place 100 cars on Black Horse Road in the rush hour each day and there would be no room to pass as the village hall car park is full each day with cars from the pre-school and from evening lettings.

“Cars turning out of the access would find the road blocked or impassable.”

The application to build 45 homes on the site, which lies north of Willow Farm, was turned down by West Norfolk Council’s planning committee last April, following a site visit.

They concluded the number of homes proposed for the 1.8 hectare site was excessive.

But John Escott, planning agent for the applicants, listed as clients of Swann Edwards Architecture, said: “The site is in a sustainable and accessible location immediately adjacent to the existing settlement boundary.

“The proposed development would promote the vitality of this rural community and will assist in ensuring that sufficient housing comes forward in the area to meet local need.”