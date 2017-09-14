Importance of navy is marked in Downham Market

Officials in Downham have been celebrating the country’s seafaring past and future to coincide with Merchant Navy Day.

Mayor Frank Daymond manned a stall at Downham Town Hall on Friday, September 1 ahead of Merchant Navy Day, on Sunday, September 3, to raise awareness of seafarers.

On Sunday, Mr Daymond, along with deputy mayor Yvonne Thompson, laid a wreath at Downham’s war memorial in memory of those members of the Merchant Navy who had been lost at sea.

Mr Daymond also led a ceremony to raise the Red Ensign over Downham Town Hall with councillors, members of the Royal British Legion and members of the public in attendance.

A spokesman for the town council said: “The mayor made a short speech remembering the brave men and women of the Merchant Navy who not only kept the UK afloat during both world wars but continue to be depended on for delivering food, fuel and goods to the country.”