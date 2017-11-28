In The Market, by Rebekah Chilvers, November 28, 2017

It’s getting very close to that time, the most magical of the year. But here at the Lynn News office, Christmas is somewhat of a divisive topic.

Yes, you could say that there are some Scrooges amongst us. Whereas my fellow reporter Paige and I are full of festive excitement, there are those who believe even late November is too early for Yuletide joy.

I can appreciate that getting in to the spirit a long time before Christmas Day can be a negative thing, as, by the time you sit down to eat your turkey (nut roast for me), your Joy for the World could be long gone if the anticipation for the festive season has been saturated.

But I have to admit that never seems to happen for me and I will be very upset if it ever does.

I forever want to be as delighted as I am now every time I see a bauble, mulled wine or the Muppet Christmas Carol. (What a great film that is, by the way.)

I’m not sure if I can trace my love for the season back to one particular moment or memory, but, as much of a cliché as it might be, it’s always wonderful to be surrounded by family and friends. There’s just no other time like it in the year, and I am always that person who is slightly sad at the end of Christmas Day knowing it’s all over for another year.

Don’t get me wrong, there are parts of the festivities that I’m not as big a fan of, like the hectic rush to make sure you’ve actually got a present for everyone on your list, and I really can’t stand Christmas cake or Christmas pudding (sorry, Mum).

But that’s about it really, I am into pretty much everything else. Even if I do complain about the cold, winter is my favourite season and I secretly wish for some snow every year – without much success, it has to be said.

As of this point, though, I have already invested in merriment in preparation for that all important day.

Paige and I went to Winter Wonderland at Hyde Park last weekend and that marked the start of the excitement for me.

For anyone who is unaware of the concept, it is sort of like a massive fairground but with a Christmassy twist. It gave me a similarly warm feeling to the one I had last year when I saw the Thursford Christmas Spectacular in mid-November, and I have to say, that didn’t feel too soon either.

But in the office, it appears there is dispute of this idea. Every time I hum a classic song – subconsciously or otherwise – I become the subject of a stern look.

Despite this, we have a couple of festive work events planned. First is the usual Christmas meal which I am counting down the days for – even as a pescetarian, the food options become more exciting at this time of year. Although I am yet to attempt vegetarian pigs in blankets...

The other is a Christmas jumper day, which has perhaps failed to take off yet.

But, with a supply of at least 10 of my own, it’s safe to say I won’t be saying bah humbug!