Inaugural Christmas bazaar at Syderstone hailed a success

An inaugural Christmas bazaar held at St Mary’s Church in Syderstone raised more than £1,000 for church funds.

Promotion and publicity officer Dizzy Goff said: “We thought we’d do something a little bit more Chrristmassy this year by replacing the coffee morning and concert, which we normally hold in November, with a bazaar.

“It went brilliantly. Everyone had a nice time and we topped what we normally make.”

Pictured above at the Christmas bazaar are Dizzy Goff, Barney Wordsworth (Father Christmas), Lesley Wordsworth and Lesley Carroll. Picture: PAUL MARSH mlnf16pm12054