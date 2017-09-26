Increased police presence in King’s Lynn to tackle anti-social behaviour

Officers in Lynn are hoping to tackle anti-social behaviour in the town centre over the coming weeks with an increased police presence.

The police patrols are planned following a number of complaints received over the last month concerning aggressive begging and street drinking.

The initial phase of the operation will consist of working with partners including West Norfolk Council and the Purfleet Trust, to identify those who need support.

Adrian Lawrence, West Norfolk Council’s cabinet member for housing and community, said this partnership hopes to “break the cycle” of homelessness.

He said: “By working jointly with the police, we will be able to identify those who are in need and point them in the right direction for help and assistance.

“By getting people to engage with homeless charities, we hope to be able to break the cycle of homelessness and help them get their lives back on track.”

Sgt Tom Metcalfe, from the Operational Partnership Team (OPT), said: “This operation is not about targeting all homeless people but focuses on those causing anti-social behaviour.

“Anyone found to be posing as homeless and exploiting the generosity of the public will be warned about their behaviour before facing prosecution.”

Sgt Metcalfe said alcohol-related anti-social behaviour and street drinking remains a focus for policing in the town.

He added: “We’ve had several reports of groups gathering in the centre, drinking and being aggressive towards members of the public and this operation hopes to tackle that.”

Once the initial phase is complete, officers will increase their response to address those who persistently offend and then take “appropriate action”, he said.

“This may include prosecution, criminal behaviour orders and offering support through our partners.

“Rest assured, we are committed to dealing with anti-social behaviour in the town centre and understand there are wider and complex issues for some of the people involved in these incidents and will be taking that into account.”

The news has come following separate concerns about issues in the town.

Alistair Cox, town centre manager, opened a discussion on the topic at King’s Lynn Town Partnership last month, stating there had been an “increase in issues with buskers in town”.