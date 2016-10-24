Indoor skate bowl property in Terrington St Clement taken off the market

The owner of a house with an indoor skate bowl has taken it off the market and has admitted that he is “in love with the place”.

Rob Marsden, who put his unique property in Terrington St Clement up for sale earlier in the month, has now reversed the decision in order to safeguard its future.

The former village hall generated international interest after it was listed by Dereham-based Attik Property Services with a guide price of £200,000.

But since then, the 41-year-old has become concerned about the way in which a future owner might change the three-bedroom property.

Speaking to the BBC, he said: “I’m a bit sentimental and I didn’t want a developer to take it down. I’m in love with the place.

“There was just so much interest and I worried that the wrong person would buy it.”

Mr Marsden holds bowl nights at his home every Wednesday night with friends, and said the wooden skate bowl – which measures eight metres by 12 metres – gave a lot of his friends the chance to learn how to skate too.

He had previously said that he wanted to vacate the property on Sutton Road so that he could put more focus onto his classic Range Rover business.

At that time, he said it would be a shame to leave the home, but was looking for a house which could accommodate his business.

He said: “I’ll miss my bowl nights but I have no intention of hanging up my board just yet.”

Estate agent Kate Mamo, of Attik Property Services, said: “Unfortunately Rob decided to take the house off of the market, but when you are selling and buying houses there are going to be difficult times, it’s just one of those things.”

An open weekend to allow “serious” buyers to view the property had been arranged, with 15 people – some from Birmingham and the Isle of Wight – expected to attend.

Ms Mamo had previously said of the listing: “We’re getting interest from all over the world, and 80 per cent of that is from people who want to keep it as it is which is great.

“It’s great for Rob as he has built it with a lot of love.”

Mr Marsden has now got a Facebook page called Terrington Skate Bowl to showcase the bowl nights he holds in his home.