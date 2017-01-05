Ingoldisthorpe poet set for European launch of debut collection

A poet from Ingoldisthorpe is set to have a European launch of her debut collection of poetry later this month.

Elisabeth Sennitt Clough will be at Waterstones in Brussels on Sunday, January 15 for the official launch of Sightings, which is her first full collection of more than 60 poems.

Having lived in Maastricht prior to moving to Norfolk, Dr Sennitt Clough had been a member of the Maastricht/Brussels Writers’ Group and wrote around half of the collection whilst in residence there.

Following this, the poet will launch Sightings closer to home at Café Writers in Norwich (held at Take 5 in Tombland) on Monday, April 10.

Speaking of how she first found her flair for poetry, she said: “I used to write academic articles for periodicals about 10 years ago, and around about the same time I started to want to do something more creative. So I started penning poems with no real idea of it going anywhere beyond my living room.

“But then I felt more of a need to do more creative and less academic work and gradually it took over.”

She has since become a Jerwood/Arvon mentee, has won numerous poetry prizes and her work has been published in journals and anthologies.

Dr Sennitt Clough, who became a doctor of philosophy in English Language and Literature in 2010, said the inspiration for her work comes from personal experiences.

She said: “Sightings is a poetic memoir, a lot of it is autobiographical. Certain bits are based on my childhood – on growing up in the Fens. It’s inspired by a lot of events.”

The book’s covershows two peacocks looking at each other, which Dr Sennitt Clough saw at Cambridge University’s Fitzwilliam Museum.

“This image fits my poem so well – a peacock looking at its reflection. So I contacted the Fitzwilliam Museum and they were so kind and let me have it. It’s really nice to have something local from the Eastern region for the book,” she said.

She will be joined for the Brussels launch by her three children, her husband and her mother.

Sightings. printed by Pindrop Press, is available to purchase online now.