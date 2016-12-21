Inquest opens into death of Heacham parish councillor in house fire

An inquest into the death of a prominent campaigner and parish councillor has been opened and adjourned

Tracey Swann, who was 46, died in a fire at her home in Caley Street, Heacham, on September 24.

Her inquest was formally opened at the coroner’s court in Norwich yesterday.

The hearing was told that a post-mortem examination had concluded she died from smoke inhalation and extensive burns in the blaze.

Miss Swann, who served as a parish councillor for many years, had led the village’s campaign to save its fire station when it was threatened with closure last year.

She also co-ordinated villagers’ opposition to a large and controversial housing scheme in the School Road area of the village, which was finally defeated at a public inquiry earlier this year.

The inquest has been adjourned until June 16, 2017.