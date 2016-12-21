Inquest opens into death of Terrington St Clement man in crash

An inquest has been opened into the death of a motorist whose car collided with a tree in Clenchwarton last week.

James Chipping, 43, of Terrington St Clement, suffered fatal injuries in the incident at the junction of Main Road and Ferry Road last Tuesday, December 13.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital before being transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Cambridge, where he died the following day.

An inquest was opened in Norwich today. The hearing was adjourned for a review hearing to take place in Lynn on March 24.