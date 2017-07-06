Inspector rejects Sculthorpe homes bid

Plans for 200 new homes in a village near Fakenham have been rejected by a government inspector.

Developers had sought to overturn North Norfolk District Council’s decision to refuse planning permission for the scheme for land between Creake Road and Moor Lane in Sculthorpe.

But, in a report published yesterday, inspector Colin Ball dismissed their appeal, ruling the scheme did not meet planning policy guidelines.

He said: “The benefits of the proposal do not outweigh the harm it would cause and there are no other material considerations sufficient to indicate otherwise.”

Council leader Tom FitzPatrick, whose ward covers the village, said he was “delighted” by the ruling, which followed a six-day public inquiry earlier this year.

He added: “The inspector’s findings show the importance of planned and sustainable development that doesn’t swamp existing communities but conserves and builds on what is already there.

“This plan was never sustainable – the village has no shop, one restaurant and an infrequent bus service.

“The development would have doubled the size of the village and potentially at least doubled the traffic movements because of the nature of the family homes proposed.

“We are not averse to development, but it must be in the right place.”