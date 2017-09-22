Inspectorate says it is ‘monitoring’ home following allegations

Following a report in last week’s Lynn News about allegations regarding a nursing home in South Wootton, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) has confirmed it is monitoring the home.

The claims about Lower Farm Nursing Home were made by an anonymous group of former staff who said they believed residents were not getting the level of care they needed.

A CQC spokesman said: “CQC has received anonymous information relating to Lower Farm Nursing Home in South Wootton, and is in touch with the new provider for the service and partner agencies with regard to the concerns raised as part of this.

“Inspectors have visited the home last over the last week, as part of a planned inspection, and a report of their findings will be published on CQC’s website in due course.

“Meanwhile, we are continuing to monitor the home closely and liaising with partner agencies.”

Lower Farm was taken over by its current owners in April of this year, having previously been deemed inadequate by the inspectorate last year.

Speaking last week, home director Ravi Selliah said: “This is a fantastic place and it’s going to get better, but these sort of issues distract us from progressing further.”