Inspectors praise ‘rapid’ improvement at King’s Lynn school

Inspectors have praised the rapid progress made at a Lynn school since it was ordered to raise its standards.

Gaywood Community Primary School was deemed to “require improvement” when it was last assessed by Ofsted two years ago.

But a new inspection has now lifted the school’s rating to good and praised the successes that have been achieved.

The school’s headteacher has vowed to continue the momentum towards even higher achievement levels.

An inspection report, which was published on Friday, said: “Since the previous inspection, the school’s leaders, including governors, have secured significant improvement in the quality of education pupils receive.

“Hence, standards are rising and pupils make good progress in a wide range of subjects across the school.”

Headteacher Paul Shanks said yesterday: “We’re really, really pleased it’s such a positive report. It reflects the hard work of the staff, the parents and, most importantly, the kids.

“We have come a long way in two years. We’ve still got lots to do and we’re going to use this as a really good stepping stone. We’re not stopping. We want to keep pushing on.”

The latest report followed a two-day assessment of the school last month.

The inspectors praised teachers’ lesson planning and the support offered by teaching assistants, as well as highlighting the positive attitudes of the pupils themselves.

To progress further, the inspectors called for an improved transition between classes, further progress in maths and science and for the most able pupils to be given more challenging work.

They added that the school needed to ensure all subject heads were confident of continuing improvements.

Mr Shanks said improving standards in maths is the top priority for the coming year.

But the report said performances in the subject were “catching up fast” with those in English.