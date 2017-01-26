Inspired choice for Downham Market choir charity cheque

Members of Downham Community Choir, Singers Inspired, welcomed the chief executive officer of a local charity for a cheque presentation last week.

Dr Chris Bushby met with the choir to receive the proceeds of their Christmas concert, which was more than £550.

Chairman Simon Prior said: “The choir was delighted to have such great support for our Christmas concert in aid of the Big C charity. It was wonderful to support a local charity which makes such a difference in our community.”

The choir rehearses on Thursday evenings in Downham Methodist Church hall, and new members are always welcome. For more information, email: singersinsp@gmail.com.

Pictured are members of the choir with choir chairman Simon Prior, front left, and the Big C chief executive Dr Chris Bushby, front right. Photo: SUBMITTED.