International support for Downham Market charity headshave

There was an international audience for events in Downham on Saturday as a charity headshave attracted more than just local support.

A total of £1,293 was raised for the West Norfolk Deaf Association (WNDA) during the fundraiser, which was held in the town square.

West Norfolk Deaf Association having heads shaved for group funds in Downham Market. Pictured FltoR Debi McKee. Susan Chase (Southery Hair Studio ) Marie Walker. Lucy Chase( Studio 56 ) Steven McKee. Andrew Hodson.

Sarah Cox, the association’s retail manager, said: “It was amazing. We had lost of people there, lots of support.”

Supporters were thought to include both the youngest and oldest people to use the association’s services.

Included in the total raised was a special donation from the family of two of the brave volunteers, Steven and Debi McKee, who watched it all happen from the other side of the Atlantic.

Mrs Cox said: “His family are all in America. It was live-streamed to America and the family put in $200.”

West Norfolk Deaf Association having head shaved Andrew Hodson. with Hairdressers Left Susan Chase. Lucy Chase.

And the total was further boosted when Andrew Hodson, the brother of the third shave volunteer Marie Walker, also went under the razor.

Mrs Cox said: “He had quite long hair and he said if people put enough in the buckets he would have his head shaved too.”

The fundraiser, which also included live entertainment, was held to mark Deaf Awareness Week, which aims to raise awareness of the problem of hearing loss and the range of support that is available for people living with it.

Although it is estimated that around one in six people nationally has some form of hearing impairment, WNDA believes the extent of the problem in West Norfolk to be higher, with as many as one in five living with the problem.

The charity provides support services for hearing aid users across the borough, sign language training, holiday clubs for deaf children and information about assistance equipment that is available.

Anyone who wishes to make a donation can still do so online by visiting https://mydonate.bt.com/charities/westnorfolkdeafassociation.