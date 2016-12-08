Investigation continues into King’s Lynn knife attack

A man who was arrested in connection with a serious assault in Lynn last Friday will face no further action but officers insist that the investigation will continue.

On Wednesday it was revealed that a man in his 20s and from the London area had been arrested in connection with the incident which left a second male with knife wounds.

At that point, the man was in custody and awaiting questioning, but he has now been released.

Officers were called to an address in Stanley Street at around 7.45pm on Friday night, after concerns were raised for the safety of an injured man by an ambulance crew.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment on knife wounds to his arms and legs.