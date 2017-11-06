Investigation launched after horse found with burns in Hockwold

An investigation has been launched after a horse was found with burns in a field in a West Norfolk village last week.

Police say the animal, which is kept in a field off Main Street, Hockwold, sustained burns near its eye and on the top of its head overnight either last Wednesday or Thursday, November 1 or 2.

The horse then had to be treated by vets after developing colic, a condition which kills hundreds of horses every year, as a result of the injuries sustained.

A Norfolk Police spokesman yesterday said the cause of the burns was not yet known and appealed for anyone who may have information about what happened to come forward.

Anyone who can help the inquiry is asked to contact PCSO Claire Law, at Downham police station, via the non-emergency 101 number.