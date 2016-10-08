‘Investigations ongoing’ after incident in King’s Lynn

Investigations are ongoing after an incident in the Loke Road area of Lynn this afternoon.

Police were called to the scene at 1.10pm.

It is understood someone may have been assaulted, but police say enquiries are continuing.

Loke Road at the junction of John Kennedy Road in Lynn is now open following the incident, but at 2pm the road remained closed at the mini roundabout.

A tweet on King’s Lynn Police’s account regarding the incident was posted at 1.45pm and said: “Loke Rd/John Kennedy Rd closed due to ongoing incident. Please find another route. Will update shortly.”