Is Britain’s worst culinary catastrophe here in King’s Lynn?

The hunt is on to find the biggest cooking catastrophe in the UK and people in Lynn are being encouraged to come forward and share snaps of their culinary catastrophes.

Recent research1 by tastecard, the UK’s largest dining membership club, has shown that we are a nation of cooking calamities, with almost 30 per cent of us admitting that they have dropped food on the floor and served it and a quarter of us have set an oven glove on fire before.

When it comes to kitchen activities, women are more likely to make blunders than men, with more than 30 per cent admitting that they will serve food past its sell-by date.

Tastecard is calling for people to come clean and admit to their lack of culinary skills with its new competition which will crown the UK’s biggest cooking catastrophe as the winner.

The lucky person will receive a £200 Prezzo voucher and a year’s tastecard membership, worth £79.99.

To enter the competition, entrants must upload a photo of their, or their friends’, worst foodie faux pas, to be in with a chance of winning.

Matt Turner, CEO at tastecard, said: “We want to encourage people in King’s Lynn to make light of their foodie faux pas and understand that they’re definitely not on their own when it comes to kitchen catastrophes! With long days at work and busy schedules, not everyone has the time to cook in the evenings and, with tastecard, people can dine out more often at a much lower cost than ever before.”

Share your photo with tastecard via the link below. https://www.tastecard.co.uk/foodie-faux-pas. Competition closes January 31.